The Franklin Animal Shelter and the Tilton-Northfield Rotary Club are thrilled to announce that they have joined together this year to help raise money for the children and pets of the Lakes Region. The Rotary will be combining their annual golf tournament (previously scheduled for June 24) with the FAS golf tournament being held on June 21. The two groups have decided to pool their resources and make the event one of the biggest and best tournaments in the region.