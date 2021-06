A 39-year-old man died inside a papier-mâché dinosaur statue in Spain after attempting to retrieve his mobile phone, the regional police have said. The man’s body was discovered by the authorities after a father and son raised the alarm in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, a suburb of Barcelona, on Saturday.The pair had noticed a bulge inside the figure, which had been used to promote an old cinema.The Mossos d’Esquadra, the regional police force, said there was no “evidence of criminality” and that they were awaiting the results of the autopsy to find out when the man died.A spokesperson for the...