September – The Lake Placid Garden Club was excited to begin the year on Sept. 9. We met at Stuart Park, due to the coronavirus and had 28 members, two new members and one guest attending. Light refreshments and water was served, members brought their own folding chairs and luckily no rain during meeting time. Members were given awards from Paula Fabik and Sherry Bowie (wonderful painted rocks for the board). The golden trowel award was given to Sandy Otway. Committee reports given, scholarship recipients information given and the 50/50 won by Fran Bomberger (lucky her $51).