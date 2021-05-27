Cancel
Light-controlled on/off switch helps control biological clock in cultured cells, explanted tissue

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biological clock is present in almost all cells of an organism. As more and more evidence emerges that clocks in certain organs could be out of sync, there is a need to investigate and reset these clocks locally. Scientists from the Netherlands and Japan introduced a light-controlled on/off switch to a kinase inhibitor, which affects clock function. This gives them control of the biological clock in cultured cells and explanted tissue. They published their results on 26 May in Nature Communications.

www.news-medical.net
