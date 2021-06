Duggar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Cubs. Duggar has hit all four of his home runs since May 13. He has been seeing the ball well, as he has extended his hitting streak to four contests. In fact, Duggar has hit safely in 10 of his last 13 games, posting a .395 average with a 1.121 OPS, three homers and 10 RBI in that stretch.