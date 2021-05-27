Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Son speaks out after Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell indicted on murder charges

fox10phoenix.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleColby Ryan, Lori Vallow's first-born son, spoke out after after Chad Daybell and Lori were indicted for the death of his siblings on Tuesday. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.

www.fox10phoenix.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Daybell
Person
Lori Vallow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fox 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Arizona StateAZFamily

True Crime Arizona: Lori Vallow's Deadly Delusions - Chapter 2: Lori's Family

(3TV/CBS 5) -- In this episode, Morgan Loew speaks to Lori Vallow’s mother and sister. The interview took place in May of 2020, before Lori was charged with murder. But the conversation you will hear includes information about Lori’s past and possible motivations. This episode includes parts of the interview that have never been published before.
MoviesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘Doomsday Mom: Lori Vallow’ Lifetime Movie Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The final weekend of Lifetime’s summer Ripped From The Headlines movies starts with Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story. It reenacts the tragic tale of Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, whose kids go missing and the investigation to find them that ends up spanning 5 states to uncover the grisly and disturbing truth.
LawKPVI Newschannel 6

Jury Trial Scheduled for Chad Daybell

A jury trial has been set for Chad Daybell. Due to the large amount of evidence, witness testimony, and seriousness of the charges, the trial is expected to last five to six weeks. It's scheduled to start November 8 and end by December 17. A pre-trial conference is set for...
Lawkboi.com

November trial date set for Chad Daybell

A jury trial date is now scheduled for Chad Daybell for his alleged involvement in the killings of three people. During a scheduling conference for Daybell on Wednesday, everyone involved agreed to schedule the jury trial starting on Nov. 8. They suspected it will last about five weeks. Daybell did...
Saint Anthony, IDeastidahonews.com

Prosecutor responds to ‘inappropriate,’ ‘absurd’ requests of Lori Vallow Daybell’s attorney

ST. ANTHONY — Special Prosecutor Rob Wood says a recent motion filed by Lori Vallow Daybell’s attorney is “inappropriate” and “absurd.”. On Friday, Daybell’s attorney, Mark Means, asked District Judge Steven Boyce to grant several requests after his client was committed to the Department of Health and Welfare. In a court filing, Means said the requests are necessary because of the “fragile mental state of incompetency, as a direct result of the historical and systematic mental, emotional and physical abuse (Daybell) suffered.”
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

Judge sets trial date for Chad Daybell in deaths of his wife's children

Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow Daybell's husband, walks into court on Feb. 21, 2020, for his wife's hearing on child abandonment and other charges in Lihue, Hawaii. A judge on Wednesday set a November trial date for Chad Daybell on charges of murder and conspiracy. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP) — SALT LAKE CITY — A judge in Idaho has scheduled a murder trial for Chad Daybell in the death of his wife's two kids and that of his former spouse.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

A new true crime movie based on the Lori Vallow saga

Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story (8 p.m., Lifetime) – The latest of Lifetime’s “Summer of Secrets” movies is based on the true story of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mother who gained national attention when her two children — JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan — were reported missing from their Idaho home in the Fall of 2019. As investigators learned of Lori and her husband Chad Daybell’s involvement in a doomsday-prepper group, a trail of mystery was revealed spanning five states and numerous questionable deaths. It can’t possibly be a spoiler to note that, tragically, the bodies of JJ and Tylee were found in the backyard of Chad Daybell’s home in June 2020. Lori and Chad have both been arrested. The movie stars Lauren Lee Smith, Marc Blucas, Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy. A special 10-minute minidoc, “Beyond the Headlines: Doomsday Mom,” airs at 10 p.m. and provides insights and updates on the ongoing case.
Austin, TXSeattle Times

Ex-Texas sheriff’s deputy indicted on capital murder charges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A former Texas sheriff’s deputy was indicted on capital murder charges in the April shooting deaths of his ex-wife, teenage stepdaughter and the stepdaughter’s boyfriend. Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced in a press release Wednesday that a grand jury had returned the indictment against...
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Saturday on CBS 5: The Lori Vallow Case and Vanished Children

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- They're the cases that still haunt Arizona. On Saturday June 26, CBS 5 will air back-to-back specials that take an in-depth look at some of the most notorious cases in the state's history. True Crime Arizona: The Lori Vallow Case airs at 7 p.m. True Crime...
Lawkizn.com

November trial date set for Chad Daybell

A jury trial date is now scheduled for Chad Daybell for his alleged involvement in the killings of three people. During a scheduling conference for Daybell on Wednesday, everyone involved agreed to schedule the jury trial starting on Nov. 8. They suspected it will last about five weeks. Daybell did...