Business

Sony Pictures Not for Sale, Says CEO Yoshida Kenichiro

By Patrick Brzeski
The Hollywood Reporter
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sony Pictures is not for sale, nor will it be spun off as a stand-alone company anytime soon, says Sony Group CEO Yoshida Kenichiro. The rapid consolidation seen across the screen sector — such as Amazon’s $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM and WarnerMedia’s high-profile merger with Discovery — has fueled industry speculation about Sony Pictures’ future. And the company’s strategic decision to act as a content supplier to established streamers rather than launching a flagship direct-to-consumer service of its own has made it something of an outlier in the streaming era. Meanwhile, the high price tag Amazon payed for MGM, which is a significantly smaller operation than Sony Pictures, underscored the enormous value Sony Group could potentially command for its film and television operations should it be open to parting with them.

