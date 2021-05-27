Sony Pictures Not for Sale, Says CEO Yoshida Kenichiro

Over the Memorial Day weekend, some news broke which hints at a possible merging of characters between the Spider-Man movies produced by Sony and those belonging to the Disney Marvel Cinematic Universe. The news comes from an interview with the Motion Picture Group President of Sony Pictures Sandford Panitch. Speaking with Variety, Panitch was quoted as saying that "there actually is a plan" with regard to dovetailing Disney's version of Spider-Man (currently played by Tom Holland) into Sony's series of upcoming Spider-villain movies such as Kraven the Hunter, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius. "I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”