One thing I noticed is people keep trying to marginalize a GOAT stand up game. They over emphasized Elkin's advantage on the ground but completely ignored her lack of chin and hands all together. Every single one of Shields punches hurt this woman and made her re-evaluate wtf is she doing in there. There's not a single woman in mma that can take any kind of punch from Shields and perform above a blue belt level on the mat. Shields just gotta land two punches and even the most strong chinned woman is gonna look like a dumbass on the mat. #facts.