Heather Thomson reveals that Leah McSweeney played up the drama when the cameras were on while filming Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City. “We’d be talking and then the camera would go on and it would be a different scenario. I think there’s a line that gets crossed,” Heather told Us Weekly. “I am very much about individuality and letting people be who they are. I say it on the show, exposing one’s body, that kind of talk empowers some people. Some people being buttoned up and a little bit more polite, someone would say empowers other people. I’m not going to judge that.”