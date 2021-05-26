IRS Releases New COBRA Subsidy Guidance

Danielle Capilla is the vice president of compliance and employee benefits at Alera Group. Views are author's own. Since its passage in 1985, COBRA has allowed qualified individuals who lose their health benefits due to a life event to continue to receive group health benefits for a set period of time. Continued coverage, however, is often cost-prohibitive as most qualified beneficiaries must pay the full COBRA premium. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, referred to as the third COVID-19 stimulus bill, provides 100% premium assistance for eligible individuals under COBRA for a six-month period that began April 1, 2021. For beneficiaries, this provides much-needed relief, allowing them to maintain their group health, dental and vision coverage. For employers, the law brings new notice and coverage obligations. Given the short time-frame for the subsidy, employers must quickly get up to speed on the new requirements to meet fast-approaching deadlines. Failure to comply with the new requirements may result in penalties.