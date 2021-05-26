newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

IRS Releases New COBRA Subsidy Guidance

cbia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following article was first published on Day Pitney's website. It is reposted here with permission. On May 18, the Internal Revenue Service issued Notice 2021-31, the second set of agency guidance regarding the 100% COBRA premium subsidy provided for under the American Rescue Plan Act. As detailed in our...

www.cbia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cobra#Medicare Payments#Corporation Tax#Federal Assistance#Federal Employment#The Premium Tax Credit#Ptc#Subsidy Eligibility#Subsidy Coverage#Federal Cobra#Premium Subsidy#Agency Guidance#Irs Scrutiny#Cobra Elections#Releases#Retroactive Payments#Payment#Premium Payments#Erisa Plan Administration#Retroactive Coverage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
IRS
Related
HealthPosted by
Hutch Post

IRS outlines tax relief, credits for COBRA health plans

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today provided guidance on tax breaks under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for continuation health coverage under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985 (COBRA). Notice 2021-31 PDF provides guidance for employers, plan administrators, and health insurers regarding the new credit...
Economyncsha.org

NCSHA Comments on Treasury and IRS 2021-2022 Priority Guidance Plan

On May 28, 2021, NCSHA provided comments to the Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service on guidance projects the agencies should include in their 2021-2022 Priority Guidance Plan. The annual Priority Guidance Plan sets forth the tax issues Treasury and IRS intend to address through regulations, revenue rulings, revenue procedures, notices, and other published administrative guidance.
Economywa.gov

COBRA premium subsidy available for eligible individuals

The federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 created a 100-percent subsidy of the COBRA monthly premium for eligible individuals from April 1 through September 30, 2021. If we identify you as someone who might be eligible for this subsidy, we will mail you a letter no later than May 31, 2021, explaining how to apply for the subsidy and providing the forms you will need. Those who become newly eligible for continuation coverage from June 1 through September 1 will also receive a letter and paper forms.
Personal Financebloombergtax.com

IRS News Release: Advance Refundable Child Tax Credit Payments to Begin in July (IRC §24)

Eligible families’ first monthly payment of the expanded and newly advanceable Child Tax Credit (CTC) from the American Rescue Plan Act (. Pub. L. No. 117-2 ) will be made on July 15, the IRS announced. The increased CTC payments, will be made on the 15th of each month, unless the 15th falls on a weekend or holiday, allowing families who receive the credit by direct deposit to plan their budgets around receipt of the benefit, the IRS stated. No action is required of taxpayers, the IRS added. Additional information for taxpayers on how they can access the Child...
Personal Financeucbjournal.com

IRS guidance on premium assistance, tax credit for COBRA

WASHINGTON —The Internal Revenue Service today provided guidance on tax breaks under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for continuation health coverage under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985 (COBRA). Notice 2021-31 provides guidance for employers, plan administrators and health insurers regarding the new credit available to...
Politicsicma.org

Treasury Releases Guidance for Non-Entitlement Units

The U.S. Department of Treasury has released guidance for non-entitlement units of local governments (NEUs), typically local governments with a population of less than 50,000. Guidance on the distribution of funds. Updated FAQs. An excel spreadsheet listing NEU jurisdictions and their population. A checklist to prepare. Award terms and conditions.
Income Taxshrm.org

IRS Guidance Clarifies Taxability of Dependent Care FSAs Through 2022

The IRS addressed confusion over the taxability of dependent care flexible spending account (DC-FSA) funds for 2021 and 2022, clarifying that it won't tax amounts that COVID-19 relief provisions allowed to be carried over from year to year, or that are used during an extended period for incurring claims. DC-FSAs...
Income TaxPosted by
MyChesCo

2021 IRS Virtual Nationwide Tax Forum begins in July

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service announced that the 2021 Virtual IRS Nationwide Tax Forum will be held over five weeks starting July 20, with a series of live-streamed webinars every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Held each summer for 30 years, the IRS Nationwide Tax Forums are the IRS’s...
Economyhrdive.com

What employers need to know about the new COBRA subsidies

Danielle Capilla is the vice president of compliance and employee benefits at Alera Group. Views are author's own. Since its passage in 1985, COBRA has allowed qualified individuals who lose their health benefits due to a life event to continue to receive group health benefits for a set period of time. Continued coverage, however, is often cost-prohibitive as most qualified beneficiaries must pay the full COBRA premium. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, referred to as the third COVID-19 stimulus bill, provides 100% premium assistance for eligible individuals under COBRA for a six-month period that began April 1, 2021. For beneficiaries, this provides much-needed relief, allowing them to maintain their group health, dental and vision coverage. For employers, the law brings new notice and coverage obligations. Given the short time-frame for the subsidy, employers must quickly get up to speed on the new requirements to meet fast-approaching deadlines. Failure to comply with the new requirements may result in penalties.
Income Taxfa-mag.com

New IRS Guidance On IRA Inheritances Clouds Retirement, Tax Planning

Unclear IRS guidance regarding how long beneficiaries are required to take payouts from inherited IRAs continues to bedevil estate and retirement planning. At the heart of the matter is the IRS’s new guidance, Publication 590-B, which seems to indicate that certain beneficiaries will no longer have 10 years to take distributions from inherited IRAs and instead will be required to take payouts the first year of their inheritance.
Militaryaerotechnews.com

DAF releases update on telework, remote work guidance

The Department of the Air Force recently released updated guidance concerning the use of telework and remote work for all civilian employees and service members worldwide, to include active duty, Guard and Reserve Airmen and active duty Guardians. The DAF guidance memorandum, DoDI1035.01_DAFI 36-816 Telework Program, provides necessary clarification and...
Income TaxMinot Daily News

IRS seeks organizations to host tax help

The Internal Revenue Service in North Dakota is looking for organizations to host tax help centers. For this current tax year, there were 18 assistance sites in North Dakota, and the IRS is looking for more organizations to expand that number next year. The IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and...
Income Taxmadeira-weekly.com

US taxpayers automatically qualify for filing postponement

The US government imposes income tax on US persons based on their worldwide income, not residency. The following are considered to be US persons for tax purposes:. A citizen born in the United States or outside with at least one parent who is a US citizen;. A naturalized citizen;. A...
Income TaxTimes West Virginian

Give IRS tools to catch cheats

The Internal Revenue Service is not an agency that gets a lot of love — particularly at this time of year as Americans have just sent in their tax payments. But everyone knows the IRS is vital to collecting the revenue the government needs to provide us with everything from bridges and highways to military protection and school lunch funding.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

Stimulus update: IRS sends out new round of payments

Another batch of $1,400 COVID-19 stimulus payments was sent out over the past two weeks, as the Internal Revenue Service continues to process 2020 tax returns and send additional funds to those eligible for more money. The IRS sent out 1.8 million checks with a payment date of May 26,...
Economytobaccobusiness.com

FDA Releases Tobacco User Fee Draft Guidance

Confused by tobacco product user fees? There’s new draft guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that may make things somewhat clearer for you. “Tobacco Product User Fees: Responses to Frequently Asked Questions” provides information in regards to questions often asked about tobacco product user fees that are assessed and collected under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). The draft guidance covers topics pertaining to the submission of information needed to assess user fees owed by domestic manufacturers and importers of tobacco products. It also addresses how the FDA determines whether a company owes user fees in each quarterly assessment.
Income TaxQuad-Cities Times

MARK-TO-MARKET: Proposal adds IRS scrutiny to businesses, gig economy

President Biden recently announced his proposal to vastly expand the size and authorities of the Internal Revenue Service. The expansion would require an additional $80 billion in Congressional funding over the next 10 years. If passed, the IRS would hire an additional 87,000 workers over the next decade, doubling its current size. It would also require banks, payment services — such as PayPal and Venmo — and cryptocurrency exchanges to report client account information to the IRS, including cash inflows and outflows.
Congress & CourtsCurry Coastal Pilot

DeFazio announces IRS to start delivering new child benefits July 15

Rep. Peter DeFazio (OR-04) on Monday announced the Internal Revenue Service will start delivering new child benefits to eligible families July 15. The tax credit payments are part of the American Rescue Plan, which DeFazio strongly supported. More than 138,100 children in Oregon’s 4th district – 90.4% - will benefit from this tax credit.
Income TaxPosted by
MassLive.com

Stimulus check update: IRS has sent 167 million payments totaling $391 billion as Democrats keep pressing for recurring checks

More than 167 million Americans have received COVID-19 stimulus checks for a combined total of $391 billion, the Internal Revenue Service announced this week. The $1,400 payments started rolling out over direct deposit, and in paper checks and debit cards, soon after March 12 when President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.