ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- North American Risk Services, Inc. (NARS) is pleased to announce and welcome Michelle Greene as Director of Workers’ Compensation. Michelle is a thought leader joining the first ever Workers’ Compensation Center of Excellence. She will enhance the development of this status quo challenging team. She is innovative, courageous, and understands the components of human nature in claims to deliver the best workers’ compensation philosophy across teams, adjusters, clients, and the industry. We welcome Michelle and her innate leadership to make good things happen for those with whom she encounters. Her desire to transform the industry and propel it forward into a wholistic, meaningful, purpose-driven manner is exciting as she embarks on a beautiful journey ahead.