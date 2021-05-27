Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

To fix drug costs, stop Big Pharma price-gouging and tax-dodging

By Guest Author
Posted by 
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Jl8S_0aCnPhQs00

By Hannah Hendrix, American Medical Student Association

I’m studying at The Ohio State University to become a doctor because I want to help people. Unfortunately, far too many Americans today are confronting skyrocketing prescription drug costs that prevent them from following their doctor’s advice because they can’t afford treatments they need.

Drug prices are rising faster than the price of any other good or service, forcing nearly one-third of Ohioans to ration medicine in order to avoid choosing between their prescriptions and other basic expenses like food or rent.

Why are drug prices continuing to spiral out of control? The simple answer is because lawmakers are letting pharmaceutical companies set and keep prices as high as they want. Monopoly power to price gouge has made Big Pharma one of the most profitable industry in America even as ordinary people can barely afford their prescriptions.

Let’s be clear: While other players in the health care industry, such as insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) profit from high drug prices, drug companies are the ones who set those prices and who raise them, often twice a year. ( Editor’s Note: PBMs have the power to keep certain drugs off their formulary — meaning that for all their millions of patients, those drugs are not covered. So manufacturers offer ever-bigger rebates and raise list prices to cover the rebates and keep their products profitable. ) Today, the net price of brand name drugs is increasin g three times faster than inflation. While the industry touts that as a reduction compared to past decades, the cost is still too high for patients to afford.

Shamefully, even as these companies continue to raise drug prices to unconscionable levels, our government continues to reward them with billions in federal funds and tax giveaways. The industry is heavily dependent on National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding for research, including for the COVID vaccine, which cost taxpayers $12 billion and is projected to make Pfizer $26 billion in 2021. Drug companies also get tax breaks for marketing, for CEO pay and then more tax breaks off their massive profits. Rather than investing these immense taxpayer-funded profits here in the United States, drug companies offshore more of their profits than any industry except for information technology.

Drug companies promised they would use their massive tax cuts under the 2017 Trump tax law to lower prices and support jobs. But instead, the biggest corporations mostly spent them on stock buybacks and bloated executive salaries. Meanwhile, millions of Americans in Ohio and across the country live in constant fear of being unable to afford their insulin or other life-saving medications.

To control prescription drug costs in Ohio and nationwide, Congress must act. We need legislation like the Lower Drug Costs Now Act , which would finally require drug corporations to negotiate fair prices for hundreds of medicines in Medicare and extend those lower prices to everyone while also capping out-of-pocket costs and stopping the drug corporations from charging Americans three times more for medicines than people in other countries pay.

In addition to lowering drug prices, Congress also needs to ensure that corporations, including Big Pharma, finally pay their fair share of taxes, to eliminate tax loopholes that allow industry to dodge taxes, and to stop rewarding corporations that jack up prices and offshore profits with discounts on their tax bills.

As a future physician, I believe that the U.S. should be a place where everyone can afford the medications they need without rationing or going into debt. We know it’s possible because other countries pay three times less than Americans do for similar drugs. But it can only happen if Congress is willing to take on Big Pharma. It’s time to stop showering drug corporations with taxpayer money and lower drug prices for patients instead.

Hannah Hendrix is an Ohio State University medical student and national president of the American Medical Student Association.

THE MORNING NEWSLETTER Subscribe now.

HELP US GROW Make a tax-deductible donation.

The post To fix drug costs, stop Big Pharma price-gouging and tax-dodging appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

130
Followers
319
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Pharma#Drug Prices#Drugs#Medicare#Rebates#Pharmaceutical Companies#Drug Companies#Prescription Medicines#The Ohio State University#Americans#Ohioans#Nih#Covid#Congress#Pharma Price Gouging#Tax Dodging#Drug Corporations#Prescription Drug Costs#Tax Loopholes#Insurers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
LawPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

‘5G towers,’ other conspiracies flourish at hearing on vaccine bill

A doctor warned that vaccinated people might be magnetized and pose a health risk to unvaccinated people around them. A pastor said vaccines contain ingredients like formaldehyde and fetal cells. A nurse sought to prove the truth of “magnetic vaccine crystals.” These statements — none of which are true — came during the Ohio House Health […] The post ‘5G towers,’ other conspiracies flourish at hearing on vaccine bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POTUSPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Covid was a tipping point for telehealth. If some have their way, virtual visits are here to stay.

By Noam N. Levey, Kaiser Health News As the covid crisis wanes and life approaches normal across the U.S., health industry leaders and many patient advocates are pushing Congress and the Biden administration to preserve the pandemic-fueled expansion of telehealth that has transformed how millions of Americans see the doctor. The broad effort reaches across […] The post Covid was a tipping point for telehealth. If some have their way, virtual visits are here to stay. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Budget measure would undermine affordable housing for hundreds of thousands in Ohio, critics say

Scores of Ohio business and social service organizations are voicing opposition to a move by Senate President Matt Huffman to raise taxes on housing for the state’s poor. A spokesman for Huffman didn’t respond to a request for comment. But a measure that Huffman placed in the state budget would require county auditors to value […] The post Budget measure would undermine affordable housing for hundreds of thousands in Ohio, critics say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
AdvocacyPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Study: Work requirements for SNAP don’t increase employment numbers

New policy research suggests imposing work requirements upon people who receive food stamps can slash benefit rolls by more than 50% without producing much to gain in employment or wages. The National Bureau of Economic Research working paper, authored by five economists, casts doubt on the notion that imposing work requirements to obtain benefits will […] The post Study: Work requirements for SNAP don’t increase employment numbers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
IndustryPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Colonial Pipeline CEO: ‘One of the toughest decisions I have had to make’ to pay a $4.4M ransom

WASHINGTON — The CEO of Colonial Pipeline, which underwent a ransomware attack in early May that led to massive shutdowns of gas stations across the Southeast, said during a U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday that it was his decision to pay a ransom to restore the company’s operations. “It was one of the toughest decisions I […] The post Colonial Pipeline CEO: ‘One of the toughest decisions I have had to make’ to pay a $4.4M ransom appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Lifting federal regulations on medication abortion won’t guarantee access in restrictive states like Ohio

By Danielle Bessett, PhD., and Kelsey Mello Advocates around the country are applauding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) decision earlier this month to review its longstanding restriction on the medication abortion drug mifepristone. Medication abortion is a safe and effective method to end a pregnancy, usually in the privacy of a patient’s own […] The post Lifting federal regulations on medication abortion won’t guarantee access in restrictive states like Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio suits against drug middlemen headed for the long haul

Ohio has been one of the most active states litigating against drug middlemen, whom Attorney General Dave Yost accuses of bilking state agencies out of tens of millions of dollars. Other states also have been active in court against the healthcare giants. Notably, Arkansas last year squared off at the U.S. Supreme Court against the […] The post Ohio suits against drug middlemen headed for the long haul appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Budget: Lawmakers’ priorities not quite on target, advocates say

The money invested in a state budget should be fully reflective of the state’s values, public advocates say in arguing the current proposals considered by Ohio lawmakers have a long way to go in reaching that goal. The comprehensive, two-year budget is being negotiated inside the Ohio Statehouse and includes billions of dollars in proposed […] The post Ohio Budget: Lawmakers’ priorities not quite on target, advocates say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Federal regulator’s oversight of the drug supply chain blasted — by one of the regulators

One of two federal agencies tasked with policing anticompetitive behavior among corporations last week said it has a lot more work to do when it comes to the prescription-drug supply chain. One of the members of the Federal Trade Commission went even further. He suggested the agency has abdicated its responsibility as drug prices have […] The post Federal regulator’s oversight of the drug supply chain blasted — by one of the regulators appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
EducationPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Child care leaders ‘outraged’ at state Senate’s removal of quality system in budget proposal

The removal of the Step Up to Quality child care standards system as proposed in the Ohio Senate’s version of the budget was not only against the wishes of some child care leaders, but also came without any warning. “It was calculated,” said Dawn Blalock, co-owner of the Little Miracles Early Development Center. “It was […] The post Child care leaders ‘outraged’ at state Senate’s removal of quality system in budget proposal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

The race for Ohio Supreme Court chief justice is on

2022 race could prove complicated for Ohio Democrats At least two justices on the Ohio Supreme Court are eyeing the chief justice position and plan to campaign for the top judicial seat in 2022. Democrat Jennifer Brunner and Republican Patrick DeWine are planning to run for chief justice next year. These two, and potentially another […] The post The race for Ohio Supreme Court chief justice is on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POTUSPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden’s public lands pick wins backing by environmental advocates ahead of hearing

Environmental groups are lining up behind President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management prior to her Tuesday confirmation hearing. More than 100 organizations wrote to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-N.Y.), and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-Ky.), Monday asking that the Senate confirm Tracy Stone-Manning, a Montanan who led conservation and […] The post Biden’s public lands pick wins backing by environmental advocates ahead of hearing appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PoliticsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

It’s time Ohio lawmakers fund alternatives to youth incarceration

By Kenza Kamal, Policy Director at Juvenile Justice Coalition It costs Ohio taxpayers $185,303 to incarcerate one child for one year. This is a staggering amount for us to spend on youth incarceration, an ineffective and harmful approach to the needs of communities in our state–particularly young Black Ohioans, who are six times more likely […] The post It’s time Ohio lawmakers fund alternatives to youth incarceration appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Investigating Benghazi but ignoring the Jan. 6 insurrection

A decade ago, there were more than a half-dozen Congressional committees investigating the attack upon the U.S. Consular Office in Benghazi, Libya. Yet chances are dimming for even a single Congressional investigation of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol itself on Jan. 6, 2021. But Congress should not be barred from investigating an attempt to […] The post Investigating Benghazi but ignoring the Jan. 6 insurrection appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Filibusted: Experts say the time has come to end Senate practice

By Darrell Ehrlick Even the stuffy, florid name of the procedure, “filibuster” sounds like something conceived around a table of wig-wearing Founding Fathers. While the name has its roots in the 18th Century (with pirates nonetheless), the concept and practice in the United States Senate is much younger, not being implemented in a modern form […] The post Filibusted: Experts say the time has come to end Senate practice appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

“Born alive” abortion bill introduced again, despite current law, low statistics

Two medical professionals in the Ohio Senate reintroduced a bill that would criminalize physician inaction in “botched abortions,” but say the bill is more about having a reporting system, something that already exists in state law. The bill is sponsored by state Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, who currently works as a drug addiction treatment physician, […] The post “Born alive” abortion bill introduced again, despite current law, low statistics appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PoliticsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Bail reform could reduce disparities and save money

Last month, state Sens. Rob McColley and Steve Huffman introduced a bill to reform the bail system in Ohio. Ohio has already had some counties dip their toe in the bail reform water. Toledo’s Lucas County released twice as many defendants in 2015 in its first year using a new bail-setting system based on risk […] The post Bail reform could reduce disparities and save money appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Get a shot and have a beer’: Biden touts free brew, pro sports tickets and child care to boost vaccines

WASHINGTON — Free child care during COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Late-night appointment slots on Fridays. And free beer for everybody over 21 if President Joe Biden’s vaccination goal is reached next month. These are some of the latest incentives and strategies lined up by the Biden administration to boost national vaccinations against COVID-19 leading up to the […] The post ‘Get a shot and have a beer’: Biden touts free brew, pro sports tickets and child care to boost vaccines appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

This rural county in Ohio has a COVID-19 case rate of zero

Vinton County in rural Southeast Ohio was the last county in the state to record a positive case of COVID-19. It also appears to be the first without any cases remaining — at least for the time being. The sparsely-populated Vinton County has not been as hard hit by the pandemic as in other places […] The post This rural county in Ohio has a COVID-19 case rate of zero appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.