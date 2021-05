A federal agency has finally answered the question of whether companies can require their employees to get vaccinated for Covid-19. The answer was yes.“The federal EEO laws do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19,” the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in an update to its guidelines.The agency added that there are some exceptions, including if the employee has a disability or a religious belief in conflict with the vaccination.“In some circumstances, Title VII [of the Civil Rights Act] and the ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] require an employer to...