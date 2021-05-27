I Always Get Major Compliments on My Shopbop Finds—Here's What I'm Eyeing Right

Ever since I started working at Who What Wear, I've been frequenting Shopbop a little more often. It's my first big-girl job, after all, so I've been investing in pieces that aren't only fashion-forward but that are also ones I can see myself wearing for a long time. Luckily, Shopbop has plenty of options in that category. The retailer offers high-end designer and smaller brands that feature classic styles, trendy pieces, and cult favorites. It can be a little overwhelming to navigate, but the purchases I've made off the site have been pretty solid, especially since I always get compliments and asked where I bought them from whenever I wear them out. Instead of adding whatever is in the new-arrivals section to my cart, I do my fair share of digging to see what's actually worth the money before I make the purchase.