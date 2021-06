The Queen of the house recently told me that she was going to a friend’s house and that I would be on my own as far as the evening meal was concerned. This really didn’t present as much of a problem for me as it might have for some other members of my sex that I know. Some of my guy friends would be hard put to come up with a peanut butter sandwich to stave off starvation. I, on the other hand, am well versed in the culinary arts and in fact, do most of the cooking in our house.