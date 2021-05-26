newsbreak-logo
Rand Paul Tells Conservatives To Abandon Twitter Because They ‘Hate Republicans’

By Farron Cousins
trofire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on Fox News, Republican Senator Rand Paul called on his fellow conservatives to leave Twitter because the platform clearly “hates Republicans.” What Paul is actually unhappy about is the fact that people are calling him out for his BS. Social media has given everyone in this country a voice, and that is something that Republicans like Rand Paul absolutely cannot stand because they are forced to listen for once. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

