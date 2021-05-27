Cancel
Military

Signs point to shift in combating sexual assault in military

By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer
Times Daily
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Momentum in Congress for taking sexual assault prosecution powers away from military commanders, combined with a more flexible view by some military leaders, is pointing to a historic shift in the battle against what Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday called “the scourge of sexual assault.”. Support...

Louisiana StateNOLA.com

Prosecutors failed to report data on arrests of victims and witnesses, despite requirement in state law

Two years ago, the Louisiana State Legislature passed a law requiring district attorneys to publicly report how often they use warrants to arrest witnesses and victims of crime for allegedly failing to cooperate with prosecutors. The reporting requirement was passed as part of a bill that also put tighter limits on the controversial warrants, called “material witness warrants,” by limiting their use against victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Leaders of Florida church arrested over Capitol riot

A father and son who lead a church in Florida have been arrested for their alleged role in the Capitol riot after a member of the church who is also facing charges in the attack outed them to investigators. On Thursday, the US Attorneys Office for the District of Columbia announced that James "Jim" Varnell Cusick Jr, 72, and his son, Casey Cusick, 35, had been arrested and charged with knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted area and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building. They were also charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol...
Des Moines, WAPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Teacher goes viral for lamenting she can't teach critical race theory but is required to say Pledge of Allegiance

An Iowa teacher has gone viral after posting a series of TikTok videos where she slammed the state’s recent ban on teaching critical race theory. “My governor has put into place some ridiculous legislation that many governors across the country have put into place, such as I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach critical race theory, and I can’t teach about racial equity,” Megan Geha, a special education teacher at Des Moines East High School, said in one of the videos.
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Hagerty says Harris border trip is sign that ‘backlash of public opinion’ is pushing Biden admin to act

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., says that Vice President Kamala Harris’ long-awaited trip to Texas is a sign that the Biden administration is reacting to a "backlash of public opinion" due to its handling of the crisis at the southern border -- as he accused the government of "window dressing" a strategy of acceleration of illegal immigrants into the U.S.
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Congress & Courtsamericanmilitarynews.com

House committee probes Coast Guard commandant on diversity, accountability

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz testified before the House Committee on Homeland Security on Wednesday in a hearing with two divergent paths, as Democratic representatives focused on diversity, equity and accountability while Republicans asked about threats from China and Russia, drug interdiction and issues in their own states. It...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Two top travel aides for Harris are leaving their posts: report

Two aides to Vice President Harris who oversee travel have reportedly resigned shortly before she is expected to embark on a round of vaccine-related travel in July with her husband Doug Emhoff . Sources close to the matter told The New York Times that Harris's director of advance Karly Satkowiak...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and Iran Have ‘Supercavitating Torpedoes’. The U.S. Navy? Nope.

Both Iran and Russia claim to have supercavitating torpedoes—but what are they?. Supercavitating torpedos are rocket-propelled and ride inside an air bubble through the waves. The bubble they fly though is produced by internally-stored gas that is ejected out the front of the torpedo, creating a bubble “pocket” that envelops the torpedo almost completely.