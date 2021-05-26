Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

As COVID-19 Cases Fall, Pandemic Expert Urges Americans To 'Take The Lessons Of This Seriously'

wrkf.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time Here & Now spoke to pandemic expert and Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett, she said “the gates of Hades have been opened” as the virus ripped through the U.S. This was in November of 2020, just after the massive, maskless Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota...

www.wrkf.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salk
Person
Michael Osterholm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Covid#Pandemic#Vaccination Rates#Common People#Common Sense#Now#Ioc#South African#Npr#World Health Assembly#Covid 19 Cases#American Adults#Polio#Vaccinated Individuals#Mutant Strains#Mechanisms#Variant Strains#Caution#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
Related
Kidswfxb.com

Experts Are Encouraging Young Americans To Get The Covid-19 Vaccine

Medical experts are encouraging, now more than ever, for younger kids to get the Covid-19 Vaccine. At least 25 states, and Washington, D.C. have fully vaccinated at least half of their adult residents, according to new data by the CDC. But that number for young Americans is at a much lower rate, with less than 2% of kids ages 12 to 15 having received at least one dose. Even though children don’t face a high chance of serious illness, they still risk long-term symptoms if they fall ill from Covid.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘Pandemic is over’ if new Covid variants are not increasing hospital admissions, vaccines expert says

The “pandemic is over” if new Covid-19 variants are not sending more people to hospital, a vaccines expert says – but he urged the government to wait “a few more weeks” to know for certain.Professor Andrew Pollard, from the University of Oxford, said the weekend data – suggesting strong protection against the Indian variant after two jabs – was the “wrong exam question”.Ministers have seized on the Public Health England figures to say the prospects for lifting all remaining Covid restrictions on 21 June are “looking good”.But Prof Pollard said what mattered is whether infections have been “uncoupled” from hospitalisations...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global COVID-19 cases near 168 million; CDC urges unvaccinated to take cautions over holiday weekend

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 167.8 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.48 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.16 million and deaths with 590,941, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. The CDC’s vaccine tracker is showing that 131 million people, or 39.5% of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, while 164 million, or 49.5% of the population, have had at least one vaccine dose. Among adult Americans, 50% are now fully vaccinated. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned unvaccinated Americans that they will need to take precautions over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and will need to wear face masks in public and socially distance, the New York Times reported.
PharmaceuticalsCBS News

Expert discusses report on Wuhan COVID-19 cases, latest on vaccine

A Wall Street Journal report says lab researchers in Wuhan, China, sought hospital care for "symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness" in November 2019, a month before the first case of coronavirus was officially confirmed there. Dr. Jessica Justman, senior technical director at ICAP and associate professor of medicine in epidemiology at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with her reaction, plus insights into reports of heart problems in a small number of vaccinated young adults.
Public Healthtrust.org

Canada's COVID-19 cases seen falling if restrictions maintained

TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - Canada's third wave of COVID-19 infections should decline steadily through the first part of June, driven lower by health restrictions and the steadily increasing numbers of people who are at least partially vaccinated, health officials said on Friday. Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam told...
mprnews.org

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Case counts falling; vaccination pace crawling

62.7 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose; 55.2 percent — more than 2.4 million people — are now completely vaccinated. New cases trending at lowest level since late September; hospitalizations trending near two-month low. Minnesota tops 5 million doses administered, but vaccination pace still...
Public Healthkdal610.com

French COVID-19 cases, patient numbers and deaths fall further

PARIS (Reuters) – The number of new COVID-19 cases, patients and deaths in France continued on a downward trend as the gradual further unwinding of France’s third nationwide lockdown showed no signs of leading to a resurgence of the epidemic. The number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care units...
Worldrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

World Health Organization approves China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved a Covid-19 vaccine made by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac for emergency use. The decision will allow CoronaVac to be used in WHO's vaccine-sharing program, COVAX, which seeks to provide equitable global access to immunizations. It is the second Chinese vaccine given WHO approval...
Public HealthPosted by
FITSNews

Why Is The Covid-19 Case Fatality Rate Not Falling?

As I noted in a recent post, everywhere you look these days the coronavirus pandemic is on the run. Covid-19 cases are down, hospitalizations related to the virus are down and deaths “with Covid” are down. Meanwhile, vaccinations are up … and masks are beginning to come off as American society begins returning to “normal.”
Public Healthdailybruin.com

Opinion: Students should embrace lessons from pandemic, avoid taking life for granted

This post was updated May 31 at 6:21 p.m. It’s time to start seizing the moment. This is the first time in over a year that it’s safe, or at least a lot safer, to do what we once took for granted. Thanks to continued vaccination efforts, many places in the country are lifting pandemic-related restrictions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also recently put out new recommendations that allow fully inoculated people to reduce their mask usage.