CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Every Single Thing I'm Buying to Achieve My Summer Beauty Aspirations

By Courtney Higgs
Who What Wear
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSummer is almost here, and I couldn't be more excited. As a self-appointed summer-skincare expert, I'm ready to put my know-how to good use with a season full of poolside lounging, beach days, and warm evenings out. Last summer was all but stolen from us, so this year, I'm making it a point to step out that much more to make up for it. Not only that, but I'm planning to step up my entire summer beauty game to match the energy I'm trying to cultivate.

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

How to correct dark spots, according to a dermatologist

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. As summer...
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

I'm Most Productive When I Like My Outfit—Meet My Back-to-Office Essentials

The time has finally come: I am officially making my way back to an office after working from home for more than a year. If I've learned anything during the time that I've spent working from my at-home office (aka my bedroom), it's that I'm most productive when I like my outfit. Sweats and an oversize T-shirt make up the WFH uniform we all know and love, but I've found that my productivity dwindles much faster when I wear that combo every day. Now that I'll be sitting in front of a shiny new desk and working with my co-workers more closely, I'm ready to give my wardrobe a necessary upgrade. Gucci's Towards Autumn collection is stocked with clothing, accessories, and shoes that are not only perfect for working in the office but also for the fall season ahead. Just looking at these stunning pieces makes me feel more productive. If you're ready to invest in some back-to-office essentials and serve looks on a regular basis this fall, just keep scrolling.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Hair Products#Sunscreen#Hair Care#Saleaway#Www#Tiktok
whowhatwear

33 Cheap Amazon Pieces I'm Buying to Revamp My Everyday Wardrobe

As much as I would like the world to think I look all dolled up 24/7, the reality is (of course) that I do not. That's where a strong everyday wardrobe comes into play. We talk a lot about the importance of investing in basics here, and in that same vein, investing in pieces that ultimately help to build a strong everyday wardrobe can honestly be a game changer. Since I often struggle to practice what I preach, sometimes, I go rouge and find cheap versions of all my needed wardrobe essentials rather than investment-worthy ones. Where do I do this? Amazon, of course.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

How I'm Incorporating The Preppy Trend Into My Fall Wardrobe

When it comes to trends, what goes around truly does come around. That’s definitely the case with this fall’s preppy trend. The Gossip Girl reboot is partially responsible, but thankfully, the show is giving this trend a much-needed update. Penny loafers are being replaced by their chunky-soled counterparts, school uniform skirts are getting the high-waisted treatment, and sweater vests are undergoing a playful update. I’m ready to take this trend head-on for fall and share how I’m styling these pieces along the way.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Well+Good

‘I’m a Makeup Artist, and These Are My Favorite Glossier Products’

Unless you've been living off the grid for the last seven or so years (in which case, I'm so jealous, and how do I join you there?), you're likely familiar with Glossier. Its product drops have been awaited with bated breath since before Kylie's lip kits, before Rihanna's Fenty foundations, and before zillions of other celebrities and influencers launched extremely successful makeup and skin-care lines. These days, the buzzy line now includes a lot of makeup and skin-care SKUs, which begs the question: what are *actually* the best Glossier products?
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Real Simple

I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying This Fall

When you spend all day online shopping for your job as a shopping reporter, your virtual cart tends to be full all the time, as one can imagine. With the arrival of fall, there are tons of warm and cozy finds that have found their way into my basket, and given their under-$60 price point, I simply can't resist these affordable finds sourced from Amazon's new stores.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: When does the sale start and what offers should you expect?

It might only be October but here at IndyBest our savings-obsessed minds are already turning towards that great monolith of shopping: Black Friday.While there are deals to be had on everything from alcohol to games consoles, the sales bonanza is of particular interest to those of us who have just moved house – or had a big appliance go kaput – because fridge freezers, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, coffee makers, washing machines and more often see huge discounts as part of the pre-festive frenzy.With trusted retailers such as Currys, John Lewis, Argos and Amazon all jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon,...
SHOPPING
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: The Second Yeezy Drop Is Here, Vittoria Ceretti Gives Rare Insight Into A Day In Her Life, Bottega Veneta’s New Journal, And More!

The second drop of Yeezy Gap is here. The Yeezy Gap sweatshirt launched today, exclusively online, in six colors. The so-called “Perfect Hoodie” is available for $90 or $70 for adults or kids, respectively, and comes in a 100% double-layered cotton. It’s reported that the rapper’s 10-year deal with Gap is worth $1billion. Not bad considering he was once a shop assistant in a Chicago Gap store as a teen himself. To really drive home the news, Gap’s official Instagram account appeared to have archived all page content on Wednesday, save for six images of the new sweatshirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
pbfingers.com

Things I’m Loving Friday #386

I hope you all had a good week and are looking forward to the weekend ahead. We’re hoping to lean into the fall season this weekend and visit a local corn maze as long as the weather on Saturday cooperates. The boys are already amped up about the idea and we are ready for some fall fun! I already hear some noises from the monitor this morning, so I’m going to make this introduction snappy this morning and dive right into my weekly roundup of favorites, Things I’m Loving Friday style!
LIFESTYLE
Thrive Global

6 Things I Practice Every Day to Stay Happy

We all know that our lives are made up of individual moments, and what we do in each moment contributes to how we feel about who we are and where we’re headed. Included below are some things that I do to feel good about myself and the world around me.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Powell Tribune

I’m understanding a few things better

I’m understanding a few things better as time goes by. It takes longer for me because I’m a little hardheaded. If we surveyed my kids, they’d say, “A little?!” We’ll leave them out of this. I’ll admit, I’m a wee bit stubborn, but I can be taught. Usually. Sometimes. Maybe.
GARDENING
WGNO

The ’80s are back: 10 ’80s fashion trends that are cool again

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which ’80s fashion trends are back in style?  The ’80s were an exciting decade in which we saw a huge wave of influences from pop culture, including some of the best music, TV shows, movies and toys of all time. Those who got to experience it […]
APPAREL
Who What Wear

The Self-Care Rituals That Help This Haircare Founder Wind Down

It's no secret that we love a good morning routine. We've come to learn, however, that the rituals we do to wind down before bed are just as important. Whether you take 10 minutes or a few hours, it's precious time that you have set aside at the end of the day to take care of yourself. Our series Weekend Wind-Down highlights the nightly routines of the people we admire.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Only Curls silk pillowcase review: Can it define our waves and add shine?

Only Curls is a brand that’s passionate about steering customers away from the straighteners and embracing their natural hair type. The curl promoting products it stocks are created for coils, curls, kinks, and waves and don’t contain any sulphates, silicone, or parabens.It also aligns itself with the Curly Girl Method, a tailored haircare routine that was originally created by hairdresser Lorraine Massey. It has garnered huge popularity online thanks to its success in promoting hair’s natural bounce and moisture, inspiring a community of fans that share tips and tricks. The method focuses on using specific hair towels and turbans when...
HAIR CARE
Ladders

Here’s why you keep waking up at 3am

You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy