Podcast: Under Review

STRANGER CARE is Sarah Sentilles’s heartbreaking, heart-expanding account of her relationship with her foster daughter, Coco—although saying that is a bit like saying Walden is a book about a pond. It is, but ponds are just the beginning. It is, and yet, we’ll never look at ponds the same way again. After Stranger Care, I’ll never look at mothers the same way again. Or daughters. Or parenting. Or caregiving. This book is about loving Coco, and letting her go. It’s a book about loving her birth mother, Evelyn. It’s a book about the systems that structure our care and how fallible they are; how we might care for one another in more expansive ways that reach beyond the boundaries of biology and the nuclear family, even beyond the species; how we might learn from the systems of caregiving that sustain the natural world all around us.