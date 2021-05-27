CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Eye Shadow Sticks Are the Unsung Hero of Effortless Makeup—These 14 Are the Best

By Courtney Higgs
Who What Wear
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleConfession: I'm wildly intimidated by eye shadow. I've been wearing makeup for close to two decades and can navigate foundation, blush, and highlighter with the best of them, but when it comes to eye shadow, I'm way less confident. A single wash of color is no problem, and I've even got mad liquid-eyeliner skills, but the second I'm trying to execute a smoky eye or anything more advanced that requires traditional powder eye shadows, I start to feel out of my depth.

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

7 Zesty Prints To Bookmark From Etro’s SS22 Show

Are florals for spring groundbreaking? Nope, but do we love them? Absolutely! For Etro’s spring/summer 2022 show, the brand did not disappoint with a brilliant selection of its signature prints. Creative director Veronica Etro took inspiration from the mystic energy and empire-waist silhouettes of the ’70s and ’90s, then applied...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Marie Claire

The 9 Best Face Primers for a Great Makeup Day

It’s no secret that good makeup starts with good skin—but it also should go without saying that good makeup truly begins with a good face primer. But finding a primer that works for you and your skin type? That can feel nearly as challenging as finding your favorite moisturizer or foundation. Why? Because there are a ton of primers on the market at nearly every single price point—and they all promise to do different things. Some formulas swear that they will keep your makeup on for 24-plus hours. Others claim that they will minimize your pores in an instant. Some add glow, others keep oil at bay.
MAKEUP
The Independent

10 best face tanners for an effortless sun-kissed glow

While autumn weather is well and truly upon us, there’s no reason to let our complexions hibernate. But as it’s unlikely we will see the sun again until spring, we’ll have to find other ways of achieving a sun-kissed glow.Switching to a self-tanner can give you more natural-looking colour than ever, and without the risk. They work thanks to dihydroxyacetone (or DHA) in the formulas – an ingredient derived from plants, like sugar cane – that interacts with the amino acids in dead skin cells to produce a colour change darkening the skin.But don’t go digging out any old fake...
SKIN CARE
Glamour

15 Best Button-Down Shirts for Women to Master Effortless Dressing

Colorful, casual, and effortless—that's what the best button-down shirts for women look like these days. It makes sense, given that most people are pretty much over hoodies and sweatpants, but still looking for relaxed takes on the items that used to make them feel put together. Cue the humble button-down, which despite its simplicity and timeless nature, feels remarkably fresh for now—and we couldn't help but take note of all the ways celebs and cool girls are styling this wardrobe staple.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Mercier
Person
Bobbi Brown
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Halsey
whowhatwear

I'm a Makeup Novice, and These 6 Eye Shadow Trends Were Pretty Easy to Pull Off

If my makeup application skills matched my YouTube history, you’d think I was a smokey eye, cut crease queen, however, I am not. The sheer amount of time I have spent on that app watching eye shadow tutorials literally translates into nothing but I still hold out hope that one day my efforts will culminate in the perfectly smoldering smokey eye. Until that day arrives, I will continue to attend Youtube University during the day, and at night, lean into few makeup skills I already have to see what I can make of them. Turns out the makeup trends popping up lately are either super minimal or intentionally messy, both favorable to my shaky hands and freshman abilities.
MAKEUP
cityline.tv

7 Pro Makeup Tips For Brighter And Bigger Eyes

We’ve been doing a lot of mask-wearing these past two years and it’s made our eyes the main focus of our face. Here are some pro makeup tips for making our eyes bigger, brighter, and more beautiful. Step 1: We want to create warmth and soft definition in the crease...
MAKEUP
Elle

The 20 Best Advent Calendars For Skincare & Makeup Obsessives

'Tis the season for beauty gifts and the thrill of advent calendars. Regardless of which holidays you celebrate come winter, what could be more exciting than opening a present—every single day? From luxurious skincare to affordable makeup favorites, brands like Barbara Sturm, Sephora, Benefit Cosmetics, and Lush are offering their best-sellers in beautiful box sets.
MAKEUP
Marie Claire

The 14 Best Makeup Bags for Your Beauty Goodies

Arguably, one of the most neglected beauty purchases is the makeup bag that your favorite liquid eyeliners, lipsticks, eyeshadows, and brushes go into. Makeup bags, organizers, and cases are a vital part of keeping your beauty products organized and ready to grab for last-minute trips or on-the-go makeup sessions. Whether you’re a full-on Marie Kondo type of organizer or if you carry lipsticks loose in your purse (guilty), consider investing in a durable and stylish makeup bag that will get you excited to dive in to create a new look. The right makeup bag not only saves time when you just need your trusty eyebrow pencil, but also helps take stock of all your products so you can rediscover old favorites.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Makeup#Eye Shadow#Makeup Artists#Makeup Brush#Eod#Charlotte Tilbury#Rust#Nude Metallics#Surratt#Contour#Rouge Noir
The Independent

Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s Christmas treats from Cult Beauty, Glossybox and more

With just three months to go until Christmas, we’re making sure that we’re more organised than ever for 2021.One of the best parts of the festive season is the advent calendars and, while we’ll always have a soft spot for the chocolate versions, it’s the beauty ones that have us hooked.Every year, many of the biggest beauty brands and retailers kick off Christmas with a luxurious advent calendar filled with mini, travel-size and full-size products and indulgent treats across skincare, make-up, fragrance and hair.The likes of Liberty, Charlotte Tilbury, Lush, Asos and Next all have their own, and in recent...
SKIN CARE
WWLP

The ’80s are back: 10 ’80s fashion trends that are cool again

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which ’80s fashion trends are back in style?  The ’80s were an exciting decade in which we saw a huge wave of influences from pop culture, including some of the best music, TV shows, movies and toys of all time. Those who got to experience it […]
APPAREL
Telegraph

Why balms are the unsung beauty hero you need this winter

Just the word ‘balm’ evokes feelings of relaxation for me. And if there’s one unsung hero in skincare that I’ve recently rediscovered, it’s this humble product. They can be used to supercharge your skincare routine or rubbed into tired and sore muscles – which is particularly useful today, given it’s the London Marathon.
SKIN CARE
SPY

The Best Temporary Tattoos for Adults Give You All The Ink Without the Commitment

Well-done tattoos are beautiful works of art. If you wear the right sunscreen for tattoos, use proper tattoo soaps and moisture with lotions made specifically for tattoos, your ink body art will look superb for years, if not decades, to come. For some, this is exactly what they want. For those of us who are terrified of the commitment, however, it’s a different story. Think about it, tattoos are one of the most intense bodily commitments you can make, and the consequences for wanting to get rid of one 2, 3, 4 years in? Painful and expensive. No thanks. Thankfully, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Who What Wear

12 Things Short Girls Look Amazing in Every Time

Like me, you’re short, and that’s great—but sometimes finding the trends and pieces that work for our height can be tricky. While actual growth is out of the question, dressing is made easier by simply knowing what not to wear. If you’re wondering if your clothes don’t look right because you’re on the shorter side, it’s entirely possible that you’re just wearing the wrong trends.
APPAREL
HuffingtonPost

The Best TikTok Accounts To Follow For Halloween Makeup Inspiration

Halloween is the perfect time to experiment with our looks, especially when it comes to makeup. There’s an abundance of talented creators who can inspire you online, especially on TikTok ― it’s the perfect place to find new looks and the makeup tutorials to help you achieve them. While some...
MAKEUP
The Independent

Only Curls silk pillowcase review: Can it define our waves and add shine?

Only Curls is a brand that’s passionate about steering customers away from the straighteners and embracing their natural hair type. The curl promoting products it stocks are created for coils, curls, kinks, and waves and don’t contain any sulphates, silicone, or parabens.It also aligns itself with the Curly Girl Method, a tailored haircare routine that was originally created by hairdresser Lorraine Massey. It has garnered huge popularity online thanks to its success in promoting hair’s natural bounce and moisture, inspiring a community of fans that share tips and tricks. The method focuses on using specific hair towels and turbans when...
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy