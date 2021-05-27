Enjoy Classic American Cuisine Made from Scratch at Smith House Restaurant

I know summer time is probably not the ideal time to be baking mainly because of how hot my home can get with the oven turned on, but I felt my cravings for bread starting yet again, so I just had to bake up a loaf of bread. Usually, I like to bake up loaves of my Parmigiano-Reggiano herb bread as a way to satisfy my intense cravings for carbs. Other times, I turn to my crusty bread as a canvas for building the yummiest sandwiches (such as my crispy tofu bánh mì). This week though, I made a slight detour from my usual favorite breads and baked up a loaf of bread packed with everything seasoning. I’m talking everything seasoning weaved throughout the bread. The moment you slice into the loaf of bread, you see the different colored specks of everything seasoning sprinkled throughout. Everything seasoning bread is one of my favorite breads to make on weekends for breakfast throughout the week. I would bake up a loaf, slice them up into semi-thick slices and reserve them for toasting in the morning. The slices of bread are the perfect vehicle for adding on a variety of toppings. I often toast up a slice of bread, top it with a fried egg or sliced avocado, sprinkle on some salt and pepper or everything seasoning, drizzle on sriracha, and dig right in not even an hour after waking up. The loaded toast served alongside a quick smoothie is all the fuel I need in the morning to jump start my day. Sometimes, I go through phases where I make loaded toasts and smoothies consecutively for several days. The last week was one of those weeks where all I want in the morning is a loaded piece of toast with a smoothie. This is where my everything seasoning bread comes in. I just prepare the dough and bake up the loaf of bread during one of the days over the weekend and I’m set for breakfast for the week. When I say I am set for the week, I really mean both Kevin and I are set for the week. He usually has to eat whatever experiments I cook up in the kitchen. If it was up to Kev, bread would not be at the top of his list of preferred foods, but when I bake bread from scratch, he is usually a fan of the bread right out of the oven. Of course, I have to smear on a heavy helping of butter onto the slice of homemade bread beforehand, but hey, he is still a fan. My everything seasoning bread does take some time to make, but most of the time required for the bread is inactive time (a.k.a. time needed for the bread to rest and rise). The first rise occurs immediately after mixing the ingredients together in a large mixing bowl. The second rise occurs after the dough has been left to rise for several hours and the dough has become noticeably bubbly. At this point, I transfer the dough from the mixing bowl to a parchment-lined baking sheet, shape it into an oval loaf shape, and leave it to rise for a second time. The rise time this time around is much quicker. When the dough has become noticeably bubbly during the second rise, it is time to pop the sheet pan into the oven to let the dough bake away. All in all, the actual active time required for the bread is probably closer to half an hour. I love how easy this bread is to whip together and definitely do not mind the additional inactive time it takes for the bread to rise. I know in this case patience will lead to a super tasty bread with well-developed flavor. I just have to watch myself to prevent myself from eating one too many slices of the bread in one sitting.