29 Gorgeous Under-$100 Items to Achieve Wardrobe Perfection

It’s more than 6,000 miles from Los Angeles to Umbria, Italy, but the cultural distance can often seem further still. And yet, the new collaboration between LA eyewear stalwart Oliver Peoples and Solomeo-based Brunello Cucinelli feels, in retrospect, obvious: Both brands come from sun-drenched parts of the world and are famous for laid-back, effortlessly elegant takes on classic styles, brought to life through exacting craftsmanship. There are five new models in the line, composed of both sunglasses and optical options, made from premium materials such as natural horn, acetate, vintage glass—even Brunello flannel. Acetate frames include the chunky Filu’, the retro, rounded Nino and a special version of OP’s classic Oliver Sun; wire frames include the aviator-style Disoriano and the two-in-one Artemio, which combines eyeglasses with clip-on shades. As with each brand individually, the delight is in the details. We were particularly charmed by the subtly chamfered edges along the front of the Nino (pictured above), which add texture and visual heft to frames that wear far lighter than they look. Superfigo—or “rad,” for the Sunset Boulevard types.

