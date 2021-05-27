JoJo’s New Song Is Here to Officiate the Y2K Revival

Armed with a raw talent for songwriting and producing, New York country music artist Karen Nussbaumer forms a whirlwind of emotions in her new song, ‘Here and Now’. Country music has always attracted me with its touching resonance and sublime lyrics. Recently I came across a brilliant songwriter and producer named, Karen Nussbaumer who has impressed me to the fullest with her unparalleled thematic skills and understandings. Her most recent single, ‘Here and Now’, co-written and produced with Holley McCreary inspired me with its therapeutic message of self-love and confidence. She reminds the audience that they are not alone through its rich lyrical illustration. The powerful and exuberant singing penetrates the hearts of the audience. It motivates them to deal with the hardships in life with perfect poise. The mesmerizing symphony created through diverse melodic and instrumental experimentation enhances the impact of her dynamic storytelling.