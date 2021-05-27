Virgil Abloh Reveals Upcoming Off-White™ x Nike Collection Name and Shoebox

When Kid Cudi appeared in an Off-White™ dress on SNL last month, he set Twitter (and the HYPEBEAST comment section) alight. The response was sharply polarized: to some, he was creating space to discuss new gender norms, while for others it seemed like nothing more than a publicity stunt. At the time, Cudi himself explained that it was an ode to Kurt Cobain, who in the ‘90s said “there’s nothing more comfortable than a cozy flower pattern,” in reference to the dresses he wore when performing or during his cover shoot for The Face, 1993.