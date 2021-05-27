Virgil Abloh Reveals Upcoming Off-White™ x Nike Collection Name and Shoebox
After a series of early looks, Virgil Abloh has now taken to Instagram to tease his upcoming Off-White™ x. Posting a selection of images, the multi-disciplinary creative shared what appears to be an early prototype for a shoebox. Marked with circle cutouts that reveal the orange wrapping paper within, the box is decorated with an Off-White™ logo in green, haphazardly drawn Nike Swoosh and black tape along the edges. Printing on the box also highlights what is currently known as “The Fifty,” which is a range of Nike Dunk Low takes that all feature different designs.hypebeast.com