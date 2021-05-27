Flood Warning issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 23:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Russell County in central Kansas * Until noon CDT Thursday. * At 1125 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Russell, Lucas, Gorham, Luray, Dorrance, Milberger, Bunker Hill, Paradise, Waldo, Russell Airport, Wilson Lake and Wilson State Park.