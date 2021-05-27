Cancel
Decatur County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL NORTON NORTHEASTERN RAWLINS...NORTHERN DECATUR...RED WILLOW AND SOUTHEASTERN HITCHCOCK COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1112 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of McCook, moving east at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McCook, Oberlin, Indianola, Bartley, Norcatur, Herndon and Danbury. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska.

alerts.weather.gov
