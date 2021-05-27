Cancel
Norton County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Norton by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Norton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTON COUNTY UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1124 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Hendley, or 11 miles northwest of Norton, moving east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Norton, Almena, Clayton, Reager and Calvert. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov
Kansas State
Norton, KS
Norton County, KS
