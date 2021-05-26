William Thomas “Will” Jackson, 33, of Madison, Indiana, was found dead on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home in Madison. He was born on Sept. 8, 1987, in Madison, to Aubrey Shane and Roxanna Bibb Jackson. He was raised in Madison and Milton, Kentucky, and was a 2006 graduate of Madison Consolidated High School where he played varsity basketball for the Cubs. He attended Lincoln Land Community College on an academic athletic scholarship and later Ivy Tech Community College. He worked as a pipe fitter and welder and traveled to Washington, Florida, Louisiana and Arkansas for his work. Locally, he had worked with Madison Precision and more currently Amazon and part-time with Sexton Industries, a sub-contractor with North American Stainless, and Fillin’ Station Liquors in Madison. He was a member of the Major Samuel Woodfill Post No. 9 Sons of the American Legion and loved to ride his Sea-Doo and play video games. He loved all sports and especially the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Lakers, University of Kentucky and Michigan State.