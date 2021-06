It is one thing to try and do something by yourself, but somethings require some help. Nehemiah had some help in rebuilding the broken-down walls and gates of Jerusalem. The book of Nehemiah was written in first person. Nehemiah wrote the book from his experience. One of the things he wrote down was the names of those who helped him. A phrase used over thirteen times in chapter three is “Next to.” “Next to him the men of Jericho built…” (Nehemiah 3:2). Nehemiah had those who worked right beside him on the rebuilding. Many can criticize what is being done or what should be done, but the number is far less that actually do the work. They sacrificed to do the work. What does it take to sacrifice like they did in rebuilding the walls?