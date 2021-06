Two years ago, Southwestern had to share the Ohio River Valley Conference baseball title with Milan and Rising Sun. This year, the title is theirs and theirs alone. Class 2A No. 9 Southwestern claimed the 2021 ORVC title outright with a 9-4 victory over Jac-Cen-Del at home on Friday. The Rebels, who finished 10-2 in conference play after losses to both Milan and JCD earlier in the season, were content with sharing the crown with South Ripley, but when the Raiders were upset by Rising Sun on Thursday, the Rebels knew what they needed to do.