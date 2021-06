Charles Douglas West Jr., 55, of Bedford, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his residence after an illness. He was born Oct. 19, 1965, in Carrollton, Kentucky, to Charles D. West Sr. and Daisy Hicks West. He graduated from Carroll County High School and was a US Navy Veteran. He married Elizabeth “Libby” K. Perkins on April 7, 2011, in Carrollton. Before becoming ill, he was a maintenance supervisor in the manufacturing industry.