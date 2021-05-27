Wolf’s gem sends Mountaineers to 5-1 win over top seed Texas

TULSA, Okla.– Wichita’s offense fell silent as Tulsa took game four of the series Friday 5-1. For the third time in the last four games, Wichita opened the scoring first. With Roy Morales standing on third base, Yeltsin Encarnacion brought Morales home with a single up the middle and putting Wichita ahead 1-0. Encarnacion picked up his first RBI in a Wind Surge uniform on the play as well. Tulsa was able to keep Wichita off the board for the rest of the game and put up five unanswered runs as they walked away with a 5-1 victory.