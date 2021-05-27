Wolf’s gem sends Mountaineers to 5-1 win over top seed Texas

Baylor University, Scott Drew, Kansas, Baylor Bears basketball, Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball, Big 12 Conference, Devon Dotson, ESPN, Joe Lunardi. ESPN continued its Sales Pitch (ESPN+) series this week, examining the men's college basketball programs in the Big 12 that have the most and fewest advantages in enticing recruits and transfers to campus. After seeing the results of our survey, ESPN.com's writing team of Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello, John Gasaway and Joe Lunardi debated some of the finer details within the Big 12 recruiting landscape, including how Baylor became Baylor, how Kansas can get back to being Kansas, and what the new faces in the conference coaching landscape need to do to make a long-term impact.