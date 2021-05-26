Lorrie Henry

Lorraine “Lorrie” Sue Keithley Henry, 63, of Deputy, Indiana, died Saturday, May 22, 2021 at her home in Deputy. She was born on Feb. 6, 1958, to Hubert and Marjorie Keithley and married Steven “Steve” Thomas Henry on Oct. 20, 1984, and they raised four children. She loved animals, gardening and was a craftsperson who enjoyed sewing and quilting, going to auctions, and drawing with her grandchildren. She worked at Marion’s Greenhouse for several years before becoming owner in 2005 and her talents shined in her handmade, unique mosaic garden décor and flower arrangements.