A photo of the gorilla Harambe - who became an Internet meme sensation after his death - will be sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) on the five-year anniversary of his death. the interest in the Harambe NFT is already apparent, as his name is once again trending on social media, due to fans celebrating his life in the wave of memes he inspired. If you don't recall the story behind the meme: Harambe was a gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo who was shot dead in 2016 after he grabbed and dragged a three-year-old boy that fell into his enclosure.