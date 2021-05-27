Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

MU study shows telehealth doubles nurses’ workload

By Brian Consiglio, University of Missouri
westplainsdailyquill.net
 2021-05-27

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Chelsea Howland saw firsthand how telehealth helped her dad, who has Type 2 diabetes and lives in rural Illinois, see his diabetes specialist virtually. As a nurse …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telehealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Health Services
Related
Health Servicesmhealthintelligence.com

Is the Time Right for Skilled Nursing Facilities to Embrace Telehealth?

Southview Acres Health Care Center in St. Paul, MN, and Affinity Healthcare Center in Paramount, CA, will be piloting a connected health platform this fall from Curve Health. The platform provides SNF staff with telemedicine tools that connect them with physicians and specialists, allowing them to seek help whenever a resident is in need of healthcare services.
Missouri Statektvo.com

Rural Missouri counties face nursing shortage, MU study says

MISSOURI — Rural counties in the state are facing a nursing shortage at a greater rate than a shortage facing the nation and metropolitan areas, according to a University of Missouri study. MU Sinclair School of Nursing assistant teaching professor Anne Heyen, analyzed data from around 136,000 licensed nurses to...
Missouri StateColumbia Missourian

MU study finds rural Missouri struggles to attract young nurses

Health care providers in rural Missouri are struggling more than their metropolitan counterparts when it comes to the nationwide nursing shortage. According to a study by MU, rural Missouri counties experience nursing shortages at a greater rate than the state’s urban counties. Ninety-seven of the 114 Missouri counties are experiencing nursing shortages, and most of those counties are rural.
California, MDumd.edu

Studies Show Social Distancing Worked

From outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health authorities called for social distancing as one of the main tools to fight infection, with varying levels of compliance. A pair of recent publications from a University of Maryland team formed to track the disease and assess strategies to combat it shows that when recommendations were followed, the tactic worked.
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Better mental health supports for nurses needed, study finds

Working in the highly charged environment of COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the mental health of nurses, according to a new survey by researchers at the University of British Columbia and the Institute for Work & Health in Toronto. The findings, described recently in the Annals of Epidemiology,...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

New Study Shows Hospitalization Rates For New Onset Pediatric Type 2 Diabetes Doubled During Covid-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New data show that the incidence and acuity of type 2 diabetes in children increased significantly during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more pediatric patients hospitalized from March to December 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019. Findings from the retrospective chart review were presented as a late-breaking poster session at the virtual 81 st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association ® (ADA).
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Study shows 96% of doctors vaccinated against Covid

Greater than 96 percent of America's practicing physicians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the American Medical Association. The national survey was conducted June 3 to 8 and indicated an increase of more than 20 percent of physicians vaccinated, compared to a May poll. To encourage physicians to become...
Health Serviceshealthitanalytics.com

Leveraging Targeted Skilled Nursing Data to Reduce Rehospitalization – Case Study

A calculated shift from antiquated and anecdotal data collection methods to a real-time, laser-focused solution helped Cambridge Health Alliance reduce 30-day rehospitalization by 25% in a year. Access this case study to learn how Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA) improved performance and drove effective growth through confidence in their data-driven decision...
Health Servicespaeaonline.org

Launching the BRITE Study: Can Telehealth Transform PA Clinical Rotations?

Early this year, PAEA awarded our research team’s regional collaborative among four PA programs in Maryland the 2020-2021 Faculty Generated Research Grant for our study, Building a Regional Center of Excellence for Optimizing Clinical Education through a Randomized-Controlled Crossover Study of an Innovative Telehealth Model (The BRITE Study). We are very grateful for the funding from PAEA, the Grants & Scholarship Review Committee, and the support from our regional partners. This month, we celebrated one milestone, the initial meeting to launch the project. We reviewed the key deliverables, timeline, and next steps of the project. All stakeholders are very excited, engaged, and looking forward to starting the first phase with needs assessment, exploring best practices for delivering telehealth clinical training experiences.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study shows poor antibody response in naive elderly of nursing homes after mRNA vaccination

A new study describes inadequate antibody responses to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in elderly residents of a care home with no prior history of infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), compared to those with such a history. This adds to the current understanding of vaccine efficacy against infection.
Idaho StateTwin Falls Times-News

Most nursing home workers unvaccinated in Idaho, new data show

Most staff in Idaho nursing homes are unvaccinated, threatening the health of overwhelmingly vaccinated, medically vulnerable patients, according to data released last week that provides a rare but incomplete glimpse into vaccination rates in long-term care facilities. According to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 82.6% of residents...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Delta variant doubles hospitalization risk, study suggests

People infected by the delta coronavirus variant have twice the risk of hospitalization of people infected with the alpha variant first identified in the U.K., according to research from Scotland published June 14 in The Lancet. Researchers analyzed community testing data for 5.4 million people in Scotland between April 1...
Pharmaceuticalsmichaelsavage.com

MASSIVE! Top Doctor Warns about COVID Vaccine (DISTURBING)

Dr. Peter McCullough – Texas A&M College of Medicine:. In this disturbing video, a top cardiologist breaks down the dangers of the vaccine and shares his convictions on why there is such an emphasis on vaccines, over treatment. If you watch nothing else this week, watch this!. Main points:. This...
JobsScience Daily

Rude behavior at work not an epidemic, new study shows

Rude behavior at work has come to be expected, like donuts in the breakroom. Two decades of research on employee relationships shows that 98 percent of employees experience rude behavior at work, but now a new study suggests a large majority of workplace relationships are not characterized by rudeness. Isolated incidents of rude behavior at work, although somewhat common, do not point to widespread incivility between employees and their colleagues, according to a new UCF study.
Lincoln, NENebraskaTV

Study shows some knit as more than a hobby

LINCOLN, Neb. — Many of us picked up a new activity or hobby during the pandemic and if you started knitting you aren't alone. Knitting and crochet have seen a big comeback in popularity over the last several years and a professor at the university of Nebraska has been looking into this new trend and found that, for some, there is much more to the hobby than just knitting.
Pharmaceuticalsstmarynow.com

CDC study shows mRNA vaccines 91% effective

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study finds the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna), authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, reduce the risk of infection by 91% for fully vaccinated people. This adds to the growing body of real-world evidence of their effectiveness. Importantly, this study...