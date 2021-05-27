MU study shows telehealth doubles nurses’ workload

Early this year, PAEA awarded our research team’s regional collaborative among four PA programs in Maryland the 2020-2021 Faculty Generated Research Grant for our study, Building a Regional Center of Excellence for Optimizing Clinical Education through a Randomized-Controlled Crossover Study of an Innovative Telehealth Model (The BRITE Study). We are very grateful for the funding from PAEA, the Grants & Scholarship Review Committee, and the support from our regional partners. This month, we celebrated one milestone, the initial meeting to launch the project. We reviewed the key deliverables, timeline, and next steps of the project. All stakeholders are very excited, engaged, and looking forward to starting the first phase with needs assessment, exploring best practices for delivering telehealth clinical training experiences.