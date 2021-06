The coming election will be critical to the future of Colonie, yet most voters know little about the town candidates and where they stand on the issues facing us. Sally Courtright’s April letter to the editor urging us to examine where the supervisor candidates stand on environmental issues caught my attention and the later suggestion for multiple debates seems an excellent and necessary way to become informed. In addition to the perennial issues of commercial and residential development, traffic, paving, and open space, the steady warming of our world raises significant new issues for the coming decades.