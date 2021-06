“Your choice of Northampton was an excellent beginning to a new phase of your life whether you use your education to start a new career or to transfer to a four-year college,” faculty speaker Professor Dennis Ebersole said during Northampton Community College’s (NCC) virtual spring commencement celebration on May 27. He referenced the David Phelps gospel song, “The End of the Beginning,” as he encouraged graduates to ponder their experiences: “The end of the beginning is a time to reflect on what you have learned and how much you have grown.”