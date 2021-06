SEGA wants us to live the Olympic dream with a spectacular and fun multi-event title: find out if it has managed to conquer the gold!. The countdown has begun: on July 23 at the New National Stadium in Tokyo the brazier will be lit during the inaugural ceremony of the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games of the modern era. The Japanese capital once again waves the five-circle flag and the videogame transposition of the event has been entrusted to SEGA, ready to make us relive the Olympic spirit with Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – The Official Video Game, available for all major platforms (Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One / Series X | S, PC and Google Stadia).