Madison, IN

Bob Glasgow

Madison Courier
 17 days ago

Robert Edward “Bob” Glasgow, 77, of Madison, Indiana, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born April 21, 1944, in Springville, Indiana, to Joseph and Maude Ooley Glasgow. He was raised in Lawrence County, Indiana, and graduated from Oolitic High School. He attended Ivy Tech and received a drafting degree. He was raised in the Pentecostal faith and married Vera Lynn Watson on Oct. 21, 1974, in Lawrence County, Indiana. He retired from the Jefferson Proving Ground as a draftsman and had worked in the motor pool. He had resided in Madison since 1982 and loved to play the guitar and was a skilled woodworker.

Springville, IN
Indiana State
Madison, IN
Obituaries
Madison, IN
