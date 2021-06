The dates of the Jefferson County Health Department mobile COVID vaccination clinics were published incorrectly in Saturday’s edition. The JCHD will go on the road to give Moderna vaccinations with no appointment required the week of May 17. With the exception of Friday’s stop at House of Hope in Madison, locations, days and hours follow the county’s trash pickup schedule so anyone dropping off trash can also get a vaccination. The same schedule will be used a month later for the second of the two required shots.