Motorcycle ride honoring military members, first responders stops in Kanawha County
NITRO, W.Va. — A nationwide motorcycle ride to honor military members and first responders stopped in Nitro on Wednesday. The riders with Remember the Fallen are traveling from California to Washington, D.C. for the Memorial Day weekend. The 60 riders were greeted by an archway of firetruck ladders created by the Nitro, St. Albans and Teays Valley fire departments. The riders also met with Nitro Elementary School students during their stop.wvmetronews.com