Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Hawks' Clint Capela: Blocks five with 12 boards

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Capela tallied four points (2-5 FG), 12 rebounds, five blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 loss to the Knicks. The 27-year-old has been solid through his first two games of the Atlanta/New York playoff series, averaging 6.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks on 50 percent field-goal shooting in that span. It's safe to say, Capela has successfully carried over his career-high 14.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game from the regular season into the playoffs. Atlanta will need the seven-year center to keep up his impressive rebounding and blocking pace if the Hawks want to pull off the Game 3 victory at home on Friday.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#The Knicks#Playoff Series#Home Game#Fg#Atlanta New York#The Game#Field#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Violent Crimes
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAThe Ringer

My NBA Awards Picks and a Deep Dive on Every Race

I spent awhile staring at the screen, trying to figure out how to get my arms around what’s happened during the four-and-a-half-month fever dream that comprises the second-weirdest NBA season I’ve ever covered. (The one that had a four-month break for the end of the world in the middle still tops the ranking.) And then I found some peace, because I realized you’re probably not even reading this.
NBAelitesportsny.com

Cheapest Knicks-Hawks tickets at MSG could be around $1,000

The New York Knicks are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, but playoff tickets won’t come cheap. There are plenty of fans out there who want to be in Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the playoffs. Unfortunately, it’s not going to be financially feasible for most regular Joes.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: 5 players crucial to playoff success

The Atlanta Hawks have made the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They have done this on the back of their young core meshing with the veterans the front office managed to sign over the summer. It has not been all smooth sailing for the Hawks. They...
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

The Knicks Wall Podcast: Knicks Clinch the Fourth Seed!

The Knicks Wall Podcast crew discusses the end of the regular season and preps everybody for a first-round playoff matchup with the Hawks. The New York Knicks have clinched the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. What a time. They’ll have home-court advantage in their first playoff appearance in eight years against the Atlanta Hawks after scraping out a win over the Boston Celtics.
NBAFrankfort Times

Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their...
NBAHouston Chronicle

Rockets' rough season comes to an end with loss to Hawks

The Rockets likely did not need, and certainly did not want a reminder of how their season went so wrong. As with so much on the way to Sunday’s finale, that too was unavoidable. They did not trade a superstar during the game. Other than that, they suffered through nearly...
NBAchatsports.com

New York Knicks clinch No. 4 seed, set up series vs. Atlanta Hawks

After leading the New York Knicks not only to their first playoff appearance in eight years, but also securing the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 96-92 win over the Boston Celtics, Julius Randle said he isn't interested in discussing how far the Knicks have exceeded their lowly preseason expectations.
NBAPosted by
Daily Herald

Bogdanovich scores 27 points, Hawks breeze past Magic

ATLANTA -- Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 27 points, Trae Young added 18 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 116-93 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Clint Capela added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks a day after they clinched their first playoff berth since 2016-17. Atlanta has the NBA's longest active home winning streak at 10 games and has won 18 of its last 20 at State Farm Arena.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks clinch playoff berth with comeback win over Wizards

More than four years after the franchise last participated in a playoff game on Apr. 28, 2017, the Atlanta Hawks are officially returning to the postseason. While that was largely academic prior to Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards, the Hawks needed just one more positive result to clinch a top-six seed and, by proxy, a berth in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. It wasn’t smooth sailing for the duration of the night, but the Hawks overcame a double-digit deficit and escaped with a 120-116 victory to ensure a trip to the playoffs.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Game Thread 5/16/21: Hawks vs. Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets in the regular season finale on Sunday evening. Trae Young (right big toe soreness) is a game-time decision. Tony Snell (right Achilles soreness) is a game-time decision. Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is out. Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is out. Kevin Huerter...
NBAchatsports.com

Who should the Knicks start against the Atlanta Hawks in round 1?

The New York Knicks officially locked in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a close victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. Ultimately, the win was a bit more strenuous than they would’ve hoped for, but they got the job done and will now take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.
NBAThe Ringer

Knicks Clinch the 4-Seed and Face the Hawks in Round 1

JJ opens with the Knicks closing out the regular season with three straight wins to clinch the 4-seed and home-court advantage in Round 1 against the Hawks before taking a few calls from fired-up Knicks fans (1:13). Then he breaks down his weekend trip to Baltimore and the Yankees taking two of three from the Orioles, plus the Mets getting swept by the Rays (14:57). Next, radio and YES Network host Michael Kay stops by to discuss the Yankees’ season, competing with Francesa, and the excitement in the city around the Knicks (25:01). Finally, JJ weighs in on the Nets getting the 2-seed and whom he wants to see them play (53:20), takes some listener voicemails (55:20), and closes it out with some hockey talk with Mollie Walker of The New York Post (1:09:11).
NBAThe Eagle-Tribune

NBA Playoffs Hawks clinch first postseason berth since 2017

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks spent three miserable years totally rebuilding their team, all with the idea of finally making a big move this season. Yet, as the All-Star break approached, they were limping along with one of the worst records in the NBA. Coach Lloyd Pierce was fired. Nate...
NBAchatsports.com

Hawks Guard Trae Young Named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

ATLANTA – Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played May 10-16, it was announced today. The third-year guard averaged 24.3 points on .471 shooting and 8.5 assists in 29.0 minutes per game in leading the Hawks to an undefeated 4-0 week. Among Eastern Conference players, he was 6th in points per game and tied for 4th in assists per game. The Hawks have now won 11 straight at State Farm Arena, the longest active home win streak in the NBA. This is the third time in Young’s career that he has won Player of the Week honors (for games played March 18-24, 2019 and Oct.
NBAchatsports.com

Hawks Nominate Jason Joines Of BlazeSports America For 2021 Jr. NBA Coach Of The Year

ATLANTA – The Hawks announced their nomination of Coach Jason Joines of BlazeSports America (Norcross, Ga.) as the club’s 2021 Atlanta market Jr. NBA Coach of the Year during halftime of Thursday’s game vs. Orlando. During a special pregame recognition, the Hawks also recognized Jamie Gladney of Henry County Hurricanes Wheelchair Basketball (McDonough, Ga.) as their 2020 Atlanta market nomination.
NBAWMAZ

Atlanta Hawks face New York Knicks in playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks played a fantastic regular season. After starting 14-20, the team fired head coach Lloyd Pierce. Assistant Nate McMillan took over in interim and led the Hawks to a 27-11 record to finish the regular season. The Hawks secured the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They are locked into playing the New York Knicks, who secured the four seed and home court advantage in the first round after beating the Boston Celtics, Sunday.
NBAdarnews.com

Curry wins scoring title, Warriors take 8th spot in West

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots. The...