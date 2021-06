Classical music has historically been dominated by white voices. Black composers and musicians have been silenced and barred from musical careers, with a long history of not receiving proper credit for their contributions, and even so far as being kept from being audience members for much of music history. But the future of classical music is diverse and inclusive and African American Music Appreciation Month, as well as Juneteenth, has inspired NWPB Classical to compile a list of black voices in classical music that need to be heard.