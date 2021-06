Thousands of residents in the Australian state of Victoria, battered by devastating storms last week, are expected to remain without power for up to three weeks. The electricity company AusNet said on Thursday that flooding and wild winds on June 9-10 had brought down trees and power lines, causing major damage to its network, resulting in a blackout for about 3,000 residents in the Dandenong Ranges, about 35 km east of the capital city, Melbourne, reports Xinhua news agency.