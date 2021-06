I am writing to endorse Briana Spencer for the Pendleton School Board. Briana is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR). I have known Briana for several years. She has served on the Nixyaawii School Board and has volunteered to help the school in many different ways. She is smart, energetic, and always looks at situations in a positive light.