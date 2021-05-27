Cancel
Geauga County, OH

Bulletin board - West Geauga 05/27/2021

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistrar of the New Connecticut Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Debby Kocsis visited West Geauga High School to award senior Jocelyn Moores with a $500 scholarship to be used for expenses other than tuition as she continues her education. The DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historical preservation, education and patriotism. Jocelyn wrote an essay based on her own personal experience titled “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” Jocelyn was selected from a group of students in Lake and Geauga counties.

