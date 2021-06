NASA has released an amusing photo of a spacesuit-donned test dummy being put through its paces in a launch simulator at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The dummy, which NASA affectionately dubbed "moonikin," will be the first passenger aboard the new Orion spacecraft during the first uncrewed Artemis I mission, expected later this year. The dummy will help scientists understand the forces that real astronauts will experience during the launch of the new Space Launch System (SLS) — the most powerful rocket ever built — in following missions.