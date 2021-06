The daily work commute is a breeze for Mara Wiltshire, if a bit breezy. From her Northwest neighborhood home to the Snohomish County campus in Everett, it’s about two miles and a little downhill. But when she visits her parents who live on Rucker Hill, the pedal assist of her Norco Scene VLT electric bicycle comes in handy and turns an arduous trek or an unnecessary drive into a quick jaunt.