Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays need template for Bichette's early success to work for Manoah too

Sportsnet.ca
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO – Two weeks into Bo Bichette’s only season at double-A New Hampshire, the then star shortstop prospect went cold at the plate for the first time in his career. Over a 30-game stretch, he batted just .202/.275/.339 in 138 plate appearances and after he’d stomped opponents at the rookie-ball, low-A and high-A levels, the struggles came as a shock. He admitted to “freaking out” at the time because he didn’t know how to cope.

www.sportsnet.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Nate Pearson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Template#The Toronto Blue Jays#The New York Yankees#The Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Vlad Jr.'s 20th HR leads Blue Jays brigade

BOSTON -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just keeps launching balls over the Green Monster, with Saturday afternoon’s blast making him baseball’s first hitter to 20 home runs this season. This one came on the first pitch Guerrero saw in the 7-2 win over the Red Sox, a fastball on the inside...
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Swipes ninth bag

Bichette went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Red Sox. Bichette reached base in the fourth inning on a single to center and managed to reach scoring position after swiping his ninth bag of the season, but Toronto failed to drive him in. The shortstop has hit safely in 11 of 12 contests in June, going 18-for-51 with two homers, seven RBI and two stolen bases over that stretch.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Launches 14th homer

Bichette went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI during Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Yankees. Bichette clubbed a solo homer during the third inning and brought home two runs on a single during the following frame, but Toronto's offense was otherwise fairly quiet. The 23-year-old has a .284/.332/.500 slash line with 14 home runs, 14 doubles, nine stolen bases, 42 RBI and 57 runs through 65 games this season. He's also homered three times in his last four games.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Blue Jays complete season-series sweep of Marlins

Bo Bichette, who leads the majors with 61 runs scored, played a key role in a pair of rallies, propelling the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. Toronto took all four games from Miami this season, including both contests in the...
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: One base three times in win

Bichette went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Marlins. He scored the Jays' first run of the game in the first inning, then drove in their last in the fifth. Bichette has been on a tear in June, slashing .327/.367/.476 through 20 games with three homers, five steals, 16 RBI and 18 runs.
MLBTimes Union

Baltimore-Toronto Runs

Blue jays first. Marcus Semien walks. Bo Bichette walks. Marcus Semien to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. Bo Bichette to second. Marcus Semien to third. Teoscar Hernandez singles to shallow left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Bo Bichette to third. Marcus Semien scores. Randal Grichuk grounds out to second base, Pat Valaika to Ryan Mountcastle. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Bo Bichette scores. Cavan Biggio walks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homers to left field. Cavan Biggio scores. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Joe Panik walks. Reese McGuire flies out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Marcus Semien strikes out swinging.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Why are we so hard on Bo Bichette this year?

Bo Bichette is quietly putting together another very fine performance for the Blue Jays in 2021. So why are there so many that believe he’s underperformed?. In my mind there are at least three good answers to that question, but let’s start by clarifying things before I get to anything negative. Bichette has been very good so far in 2021, and among the best shortstops in the American League in most offensive categories. He entered last night’s game ranking first among AL shortstops in HR, RBI, Runs, fWAR, and .OPS, and that’s obviously nothing to sneeze at.
MLBallfans.co

Exploring Kolby Allard’s early success

Kolby Allard wasn’t supposed to be on the Texas Rangers’ major league roster right now. He wasn’t supposed to make the Opening Day roster. Allard was optioned to AAA Round Rock just about a week before Opening Day, which is not something that happens to a player expected to be on the Opening Day roster. He was literally the 26th — and last — player to be announced as having made the Opening Day roster, the announcement literally coming the morning of Opening Day. His making the team owed a lot to Joely Rodriguez needing to start the season on the injured list, and the decision to have Brett Martin start the season on the injured list, despite his having pitched in several games the final week of camp. I suspect the Rangers were also scouring the waiver wire at the end of camp, looking at pitchers who were potentially going to be available for cash considerations or the like that teams didn’t have room for, and if someone the Rangers liked enough to take a flyer on had come available, Allard likely wouldn’t have made the roster.
MLBYardbarker

There's No Questioning This Blue Jays Offense

Vlad Guerrero Jr. couldn’t contain his smile as he bounced in front of the Blue Jays dugout, clapping as he watched Lourdes Gurriel Jr. pull a well-placed cutter towards the left-field wall. As the ball soared into the clear Boston sky, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez slapped each other on...
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Exits Wednesday's outing

Dolis left Wednesday's game against the Yankees with right hand numbness, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. Manager Charlie Montoyo said Dolis couldn't feel the ball and had no sensation in his throwing hand. More details about the reliever's health should become available Thursday after further evaluation.
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays: It’s time to move prospect Gabriel Moreno to AAA

Mar 13, 2021; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Gabriel Moreno (70) runs to first base on a fielders choice during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. Entering the 2021 season, the Toronto Blue Jays had a farm system...
MLBLeader-Telegram

Clint Frazier’s double caps Yankee comeback against Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may not have been dramatic, but the Yankees' come-from-behind 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays at Sahlen Field Tuesday night was a huge one. They came into this series stumbling, trying to stay above .500 and with their general manager showing up to talk about fixing this thing.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. needs a renewed focus on versatility

With the news that George Springer is getting close to a rehab assignment, the Blue Jays are likely going to need more versatility from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. going forward. Once Springer returns and finally takes his place as the new centre fielder, chances are that will push Randal Grichuk to right field. In left field the Blue Jays have a few options, as they could use either Teoscar Hernandez or Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and I imagine the pair will split some time out there and at designated hitter at some point.