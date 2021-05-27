Blue Jays need template for Bichette's early success to work for Manoah too
TORONTO – Two weeks into Bo Bichette’s only season at double-A New Hampshire, the then star shortstop prospect went cold at the plate for the first time in his career. Over a 30-game stretch, he batted just .202/.275/.339 in 138 plate appearances and after he’d stomped opponents at the rookie-ball, low-A and high-A levels, the struggles came as a shock. He admitted to “freaking out” at the time because he didn’t know how to cope.www.sportsnet.ca